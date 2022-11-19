Happy birthday to Zach Collins

Last year on Zach’s birthday, I wrote:

Zach Collins has yet to suit up and play with the San Antonio Spurs, but that was known before he arrived. His free agency signing, a 3-year/$22M contract, could be a steal if he heals and plays at the level expected. The former Portland Trail Blazers big man re-fractured his foot last June. His value will definitely be tied to his rehabilitation. The length of the three-year deal offered a friendly team-option to the Spurs while securing Collins a paycheck during his recovery.

Collins has shown the Spurs a lot, but his latest injury just opened the door for Charles Bassey to take the spotlight. Will Collins lose time to Bassey, or have the Spurs found two big men to hold down the fort in the event of a Jakob Poeltl trade?

Collins turns twenty-five today. For anyone thinking Poeltl, at twenty-seven, is too old for the youth rebuild, would Collins have a better shot?

I have to say, I had the chance to interview Collins last December when he was the guest of honor (no offense Coyote) at the Whataburger Whatcha Reading? party. Before suiting up, he was already a team player and displayed all those wonderful personal attributes that the Spurs tend to seek from free agents.

I, for one, look forward to Collins return. It will be interesting to see the dynamic that takes shape.

In the meantime, happy birthday, Zach, we’re rooting for your return and look forward to seeing you back in the game.

