Jakob Poeltl continues to offer the rebuilding Spurs much-needed structure

Jakob Poeltl might not be the most gifted player on the roster, but the 27-year-old center has undoubtedly been the metaphorical rebar holding the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs together. He erases mistakes as the last line of an inexperienced defense, serves as a facilitating hub for a team bereft of a high-level creator, and does all the little things in between.

Despite another hair-raising loss to a playoff hopeful, the longest-tenured member of the Silver and Black showcased his importance to their motion offense on Tuesday night. Poeltl recorded a career-high 31 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring off the bounce, out of the pick-and-roll, on inbounds plays, and as a freelancer from the dunker spot.

Join us for another film session as we examine how Jakob dominated this matchup and why he is a critical cog for head coach Gregg Popovich.

