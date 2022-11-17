San Antonio vs. Sacramento Final Score: Lose to Kings, 130-112

The San Antonio Spurs headed to Sacramento to face the Kings after a loss to the Trailblazers at the Moda Center. Unfortunately for this evening, Keldon Johnson was ruled out shortly before the game started (ankle). Another reliable shooter, Doug McDermott, has been ruled out for tonight’s game. The Kings have won their last four in a row after dominating over the Brooklyn Nets, so the Spurs have their work cut out for them tonight.

Observations

Keldon Johnson being ruled out a few minutes prior to the game starting tonight (ankle). Insert sad face

Isaiah Roby had a nice buzzer beater three-pointer to end the 1st quarter and has knocked down his 3rd three-pointer in the first half. His shooting has been impressive tonight.

Sochan has been doing a great job rebounding and creating turnovers in the first half.

Kings are playing aggressive in the 2nd quarter and up-tempo, playing well behind the arc, and doing great on offensive boards.

Jakob Poeltl looks nice tonight, creating offensive rebounds, being able to pivot really well and create shot opportunities for himself over Sabonis. Spurs are also at 5 offensive boards and counting.

Nice deflection on the ball and turnover created by Richardson, who has been criticized this evening by fans for his lackluster passing game tonight.

Spurs are doing a good job keeping the game close. Devin Vassell is truly a forced to be reckoned with on this team. He is definitely a reliable assets each night, and tonight is no exception.

Devin Vassell is starting the 2nd half strong.

Pop is wanting the Spurs to slow down, and shortly after, a turnover happened. Pop appears frustrated about this.

Prior to the Spurs slowing down, the Spurs did a ice job moving in transition.

Pop just called a timeout, and it seems to be because he told his team to slow down, and in both possessions after he said that, there were two turnovers because they were moving too quickly. Hopefully they slow the ball down, per Pop’s instructions.

KBD has 13 points with 7 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. KBD gets a lot of heat, but he's playing well on the defensive end.

HOLY MOLY. Sochan is a bully. Hands down the best play this evening. Spin move, dunk, got the and one, AND the Kings lost a time out due to this play. AMAZING.

JEREMY SOCHAN POSTER MY GOODNESS



pic.twitter.com/wnYA1rnz5v — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 18, 2022

Spurs have been toe-to-toe with the Kings, but each and every time they try to get over the hump, they miss shot opportunities. There’s been a multitude of tied points in the 3rd.

Spurs can’t seem to get over the hump, and the Kings close out with a 7-0 run to end the third.

Jakob got hit with a very nasty elbow by Trey Lyles. He’s been on the floor for a hot minute.

The Spurs can’t seem to find a nice offensive rhythm in the 4th quarter, and took a huge loss. 130-112

The Spurs are now headed to Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Tipoff will be at 9:30 PM CT on KENS 5.