It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Kings

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Despite Jakob Poeltl’s career performance, the Spurs couldn’t hold on for a win against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, unable to handle the backcourt pressure and experience of the veteran Portland squad. It was a valuable learning experience for the young Silver and Black players, but it was a rough experience for fans as they watched a hard-earned lead evaporate in the final minutes of a close game.

Tonight they face the Kings, who are playing well enough this year to have a winning record and be firmly ensconced in the eighth place in the west, contending for a play-in spot. The Spurs are in 13th in the west, and it will be interesting how well the Spurs can handle a key matchup of point guards, with De’Aaron Fox’s quickness providing a real challenge for Tre Jones in the backcourt. Poeltl faces Domantis Sabonis, who is one of the better scoring and distributing big men in the league, so he will have to spend a lot of energy on the defensive end to keep him under control. A trip to Sacramento used to be one you could mark up as a win, but this year’s Kings aren’t so easy to topple. It’s another late night game, so get your coffee pots ready and start brewing for the 9:00 PM Central tip-off.

Game Prediction:

The Sacramento night life will not serve as a distraction to the players, leading to a 40 point first quarter from the Silver and Black.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

November 18, 2022 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.