Keldon Johnson is a three-point machine

The Spurs may be sitting in the bottom third of the Western Conference, and they may have a .400 record (6-9), but there is a lot of good going on for the Silver & Black.

Jakob Poeltl just hit his first 30+ scoring game, the Spurs assists are at their normal above-average level, and Keldon Johnson has hit more threes this season than everyone not names Stephen Curry.

Second in the NBA in total three’s made? Yeah KJ is HIM #PorVida pic.twitter.com/VybGz4EN0u — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 17, 2022

A few seasons back during the pandemic bubble, Keldon released a high-arching shot that Sean Elliott commented “went off your television screen.” That may be true, but when it returned into the visual spectrum, it landed in the hoop.

Keldon, the longest tenured Spur aside from Jakob Poeltl, has more minutes, more confidence, and more trust from Pop to “Let It Fly.”

If he can maintain his threat from beyond the arc, it will open more space in the paint for Poeltl to dominate, as well as Zach Collins and Charles Bassey. If Johnson can command the occasional double team, it will open the door for the young guns to begin to find their footing.

Win or lose, the Spurs are looking good.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.