Check out “The Sound of Spurs” with Bill Schoening

The 50th anniversary of the San Antonio Spurs has brought on a barrage of new information being offered to fans.

We have already seen two of the fifty episodes of The Ring of the Rowel, a Spurs docuseries. And on last night’s telecast I swear I heard Dan Weiss mention Matt Bonner having a third season of his podcast Spurslandia.

Well, Bill Schoening, the voice of Spurs basketball for 1200 WOAI here in San Antonio, has released his own podcast.

The Sound of Spurs kicks off with none other than “The Iceman,” George Gervin, who was commemorated as the first of five bobbleheads being given out at Spurs games throughout the season.

Schoening, recently inducted into the 2022 class for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, has been the Spurs play-by-play announcer for over two decades and worked in Texas broadcasting for over 40 years.

[On a personal note, I will be making a music appearance on KSAT’s S.A. Live today at 1:00 p.m. playing some music and promoting my upcoming CD release Not Just a Song.]

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.