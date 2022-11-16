What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Trail Blazers

Oh, to be young again. I used to be able to handle these west coast games on work nights. I was younger, more energetic, and perhaps most significantly, lived in San Antonio. Those were the days. My work hours were 8AM-5PM, and I lived just 10 minutes from work, which was out in the suburbs. (And I very strategically lived where I was going the opposite direction of rush hour traffic. No US 281 construction for me!)

Then, in 2020, I made the lifestyle-altering decision to move to Houston to further advance my career with the company that has employed me for the last 10 years. The move has paid off in that regard, but I am generally more tired and feel more than two years older since making the move. Work hours are now 7-4 in bustling downtown Houston, and my commute is about 40 minutes without any major traffic problems (which is big “if” with these H-town drivers). Suffice it say, it’s been an adjustment.

So when a Spurs schedule like this week’s comes up, with a FIGASENI entirely on the west coast, it’s my worst nightmare. What used to make me shrug now makes me cringe, so a big hat tip goes to all PtR contributors who are willing to stay up late and cover these games, because it’s a struggle bus for this Houston transplant at the ripe old age of 37. Games like Monday’s blowout loss to the Warriors had me struggling to stay awake throughout because there was nothing watchable about it, but last night’s performance against the Trail Blazers was much easier to stay up for.

The fun, exciting version of the Spurs were back and went toe-to-toe with the unexpected leaders of the Western Conference — and for whatever reason the team with the best overall record against them in the league, with the Good Guys holding just a three-game edge in the series — on their own turf, despite it being a very streaky game and Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons going nuclear from three.

A lot of that was thanks to a career night from Jakob Poeltl, who had a career-high 31 points on 14-17 shooting (helping offset Portland’s 18-point advantage from three with a Spurs 20-point advantage in the paint), along with 14 rebounds and 5 assists. (I want to say Dan Weiss mentioned during the broadcast that Tim Duncan and someone else — maybe David Robinson and/or Artis Gilmore — are the only other Spurs big men to put up such numbers, but don’t quote me on that because, again, I was tired, and now I can’t find anything to back up.)

In the end, this game still went the way many have and several more will go this season, with the Spurs losing late largely due to too many mistakes down the stretch. Turnovers are the Spurs’ biggest weakness, and that probably will remain the case for much of the season due to the team’s youth and lack of ball handlers, but that’s ok. It’s hard to be upset with them when watching how much fun they’re having together and how hard they’re playing, and at least for one rebuilding season, that’s good enough for me.

Takeaways