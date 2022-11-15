It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Trail Blazers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

A late scratch from Tre Jones exposed a major weakness in the Silver and Black lineup as the lack of a true point guard left them seriously overmatched by the elite guard combo of Jordan Poole and Steph Curry as the Warriors routed the lifeless San Antonio squad last night.

Tonight the Spurs face another elite guard, Damian Lillard, who has looked rejuvenated this year as the Trail Blazers have climbed to a 9-4 record and a share of the western conference lead. If Tre Jones isn’t feeling better tonight, this will be another difficult night for the road team, who will need to do a lot better job moving and taking care of the ball. Jusuf Nurkic has been out the last few games, and is questionable tonight, which could be good news for Jakob Poeltl, freeing him up for more help defense and lots of blocks. It’s another late night west coast start, so start brewing the coffee and stay warm as Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell try to steal a win in Oregon.

Game Prediction:

The Blazers will trade Josh Hart for Kevin Hart at halftime because they had too many guards and not enough comedians.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

November 16, 2022 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.