The best parts of the Spurs loss to the Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs mustered the best they could without their floor general Tre Jones, but the good guys succumbed to superior shooting by the Golden State Warriors. Keldon Johnson led the team with 15 points while Jeremy Sochan and Keita Bates-Diop each had 12 points apiece. Charles Bassey continued to fill in the gaps with his limited work off the bench. The second-year big man had 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 23 minutes of play.

You have to break some eggs to make an omelet. Apply that logic to making Jeremy Sochan a point-forward, and you’d have a nice omelet because breakfast food can be enjoyed at any time, not just breakfast. Remember that the next time the Spurs are on: make an omelet for the game, break some eggs, let Sochan try running the offense sometimes, drink a mimosa–not necessarily in that order.

Charles Bassey was not shy about getting the ball to a cutting Devin Vassell. It’s worth mentioning again the fine work that Bassey has put in this early part of the season, and in return he’s earning the fervor of the fans.

If there's someone that can turn Charles Bassey into a long-term NBA big man, it's Popovich.



The passing touch is something he never got the appreciation for.



Doug McDermott making McBuckets. The McCrab was an actual sandwich that McDonald’s rolled out in 2003 in attempts to bring crab cakes and imitation food poisoning to the east coast for a brief time. That factoid has nothing to do with Dougie McBuckets, other than the Mac in his name and the ubiquitous fast-food franchise that also once rolled out something called the McLean Deluxe because low-fat ground beef was all the rage in 1991.

Devin Vassell showed off some of his mid-range game with this nice fake and pull-up jumper. While he was not his usual, efficient self against the Warriors, Vassell continues to show fans his improved offense this season. His single-digit scoring tonight is an outlier that he should bounce back from after, say, some flapjacks and bacon in Portland leading up to tonight’s SEGABABA against the Blazers.

The threes weren’t quite raining all night as often as the Spurs would have liked, but Johnson’s high arcing triple in this instance goes through the bucket like the McRib (back for supposedly the last time ever!) goes down.

Devin Vassell was not having any of that noise. Number 24 managed to sky for the emphatic block and kept the ball in play for a fast-break attempt. This was his only block of the night, but Vassell has had a block in three straight games after going six in a row without recording a block to begin the season.

I had to scroll through no less than 10 different tweets with the words “Poole Party” just to find some more highlights of tonight’s game. Thought we’re a Spurs-centric website, it doesn’t hurt to pivot a bit to shine some light on the San Francisco 49er’s most eligible bachelor Jimmy Garoppolo.

Coach Popovich’s favorite animal is the otter. Google “otter” and “pool party”; you won’t be disappointed.

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs head up to the great northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in the second of a back-to-back. Hey, that’s tonight!