Spurs docuseries, Episode 2- “Origins”

Episode Two of the The Ring of The Rowel was released just one day after the Spurs new docuseries kicked off. It is unclear if all fifty episodes will release in fifty days or if they will pepper them throughout the season.

“Origins” tells the tale of the ABA’s Dallas Chaparrals move down I-35 to San Antonio to become the Spurs. The $1 lease procured by Red McCombs is pure Alamo City folklore.

The home of the Spurs, HemisFair Arena, was downtown near the Tower of the Americas. Built in 1968 as part of the World’s Fair, it housed the Silver & Black from 1973 until their move to the AlamoDome in 1993.

Enjoy episode 2.

