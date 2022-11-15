NBA on TNT Preview: Ja Morant and Zion Williamson go toe-to-toe in a primetime matchup

After taking the week off so basketball fans could get out to the polls and exercise their right to vote, the NBA on TNT has returned with another set of fantastic double-headers. The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies before the Sacramento Kings welcome the Brooklyn Nets.

The stars will be front and center on Tuesday night as Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Kevin Durant, and De’Aaron Fox square off on the court under the national spotlight. Those max-contract players are sitting pretty with cash to spare, so check out DraftKings to add some money to your pockets.

Few franchises had as much preseason fanfare surrounding them as New Orleans, and how could you not get excited when you look at their roster? Herb Jones is a fearsome defender, Trey Murphy III is automatic from the outside, and CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram are high-caliber co-stars.

Zion Williamson is the crown jewel of Pelicans basketball. And after more than a season on the sidelines rehabbing from foot surgery, the 22-year-old All-Star has made his triumphant return. While the former first-overall pick is rounding into form, his draft classmate is making a case for MVP.

Ja Morant entered the NBA as the clearcut second-best prospect behind his one-time AAU teammate, but the gangly floor general has erased any perceived gap to become the undisputed best player from the 2019 Draft. Things could change. However, he is on an all-time great trajectory.

All the individual accolades are great, but Morant has posted video-game numbers while making his teammates better and leading the Grizzlies to a 56-win season. Memphis has tangible synergy and the core parts to make another playoff run. My money is on the visitors in this late-night matchup.

DraftKings Odds

Pelicans: Spread: -3 (-105), O/U: 229 (-110), Moneyline: -155

Grizzlies: Spread: +3 (-115), O/U: 229 (-110), Moneyline: +135

Sacramento has course-corrected from a rotten 0-4 start to their season, winning six of their last eight contests while producing the fourth-highest scoring attack (116.8 PPG) in the NBA over that timespan. Their chemistry has drastically improved, and the ball is whizzing around the court.

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have looked like one of the brightest duos in the league, perfectly complimenting each other despite seemingly contradicting playstyles. The Kevin Huerter trade has worked wonders for the Kings, providing the off-ball versatility to tie everything together.

The Nets have been a little better since the calendar flipped to November, and defense has been their calling card. They have held opponents under 100 points in all but one game this month, though their offense has plenty of soul-searching to do before they rejoin the title contender discussion.

Between the on-court catastrophe that is Ben Simmons and the off-court headache that is Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is in a strange position. Superstars are the driving force behind championships, but Kevin Durant can’t do this alone. Wagering on an erratic superteam isn’t in your best interest.

DraftKings Odds

Kings: Spread: -2 (-110), O/U: 227 (-110), Moneyline: -130

Nets: Spread: +2 (-110), O/U: 227 (-110), Moneyline: +110

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.