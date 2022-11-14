San Antonio vs. Golden State, Final Score: Spurs get scorched by Poole and Warriors, 132-95

San Antonio (6-8) got completely dismantled on offense and defense by Golden State (6-8). The Warriors were led by Jordan Poole, who scored a season-high 36 points (13-20 FG). Stephen Curry also poured in 16 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Also, a surprising contribution from Anthony Lamb off the bench with 17 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds. The Warriors as a team shot 54% from the field, along with a scorching 51.1% from three-point land. This proved to be a catalyst for the Spurs’ downfall.

The Spurs came into this game without their floor general, Tre Jones (stomach illness). His absence proved to be extremely noticeable throughout the contest. The Spurs finished with only 18 assists compared to the Warriors’ 35. Not to mention, they also had one of their more disappointing shooting nights. They shot 36% from the field and an ice-cold 25% from three-point land. Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring with 15 points followed by Keita Bates-Diop and Jeremy Sochan who finished with 12 points each.

Observations