San Antonio vs. Golden State, Final Score: Spurs get scorched by Poole and Warriors, 132-95

San Antonio (6-8) got completely dismantled on offense and defense by Golden State (6-8). The Warriors were led by Jordan Poole, who scored a season-high 36 points (13-20 FG). Stephen Curry also poured in 16 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Also, a surprising contribution from Anthony Lamb off the bench with 17 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds. The Warriors as a team shot 54% from the field, along with a scorching 51.1% from three-point land. This proved to be a catalyst for the Spurs’ downfall.
The Spurs came into this game without their floor general, Tre Jones (stomach illness). His absence proved to be extremely noticeable throughout the contest. The Spurs finished with only 18 assists compared to the Warriors’ 35. Not to mention, they also had one of their more disappointing shooting nights. They shot 36% from the field and an ice-cold 25% from three-point land. Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring with 15 points followed by Keita Bates-Diop and Jeremy Sochan who finished with 12 points each.
Observations
- Watching this on the Warriors broadcast, there is a Run TMC Takeover, which means the broadcast is literally Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond, and Tim Hardaway. Should be an interesting way to watch without any play-by-play commentary.
- Tre Jones is out tonight, which means Jeremy Sochan, (yes you read that correctly), is taking over the point guard duties tonight. Let’s hope Point Sochan lives up to the hype!
- Ouch! Keldon Johnson took a tumble and was holding on to this ankle. Thankfully, he looked to be okay afterward.
- Warriors are off to a hot start leading 10-4 after the first timeout of the game. Sochan picked up two quick fouls and immediately got subbed out for J-Rich. The PG depth is, well, interesting to say the least with Tre out.
- Spurs’ transition defense looks shaky, just allowed Poole to get an easy fastbreak layup. Luckily, J-Rich nailed a nice jumper to cut the lead to four (19-15 Warriors) with 4:53 remaining in the first quarter.
- MCBUCKETS! Doug nails a three at the top of the key to take the Spurs’ first lead of the game! Spurs on a 16-5 run.
- Run TMC jokes about how Pop once accepted a job with Don Nelson and the Warriors to be the “defensive coordinator.” They said if they were Pop they would rather be a shooting coach.
- Well that was fun while it lasted, Jordan Poole is having a “Poole Party” with 14 points in the first. The Warriors lead 33-24.
- Devin sinks a silky jumper with one second left in the quarter. The first quarter ends with the Warriors leading 33-26.
- Tom Tolbert asks Pop about the pace of the game, and says that they’re shooting too quickly. He also reveals his favorite animal is a sea otter. Who knew?
- Absolutely love the way Bassey plays. He brings so much energy and crashes the glass with ferocity.
- Point Sochan is back in the game and gets a nice and-one finish. Unfortunately, he missed the free throw.
- Jordan Hall sighting in the early 2nd quarter!
- Timeout with 6:55 remaining in the quarter, Warriors lead 45-35.
- Devin was so close to finishing a dunk, but it rimmed out and went out of bounds.
- KBD just took a nasty elbow from Kevon Looney, there was no call. Jakob got fouled on the other end, thankfully there was a call.
- This is looking ugly. Warriors lead 56-39 with just under three minutes remaining in the quarter after another Poole three. He’s up to 19 points now.
- Nice to see Isaiah Roby getting more minutes than usual, even if it’s due to injury. He’s got a nice shooting stroke.
- As this is noted, he quickly just showed why he should not be guarding Curry or Poole.
- Woof. The first half ends with the Warriors leading the Spurs 61-45. Warriors are scorching hot with 52.4% shooting and a whopping 47.8% from three-point land. Meanwhile, the Spurs are having trouble keeping up by shooting 34.6% from the field and an ice-cold 20% from three-point land.
- What an ugly start to the second half. Warriors go on a 14-0 run and are now up by 29. Just careless turnovers and once again, terrible transition defense.
- Um....... did Tim Hardaway just say... no, there’s no way. I guess Twitter will decide.
- Keldon is trying to get the team back in the game with a nice pair of threes. Only for the transition defense to give up a slam to Jonathan Kuminga on the other end.
- Ouch. Jamychal Green just took a nasty spill after jumping and contesting Doug McDermott’s pump fake. He looks to be okay.
- If it wasn’t clear earlier, the Warriors have blown this game wide open. At the end of the third quarter, The Spurs trail 99-68. Keldon leads the team in scoring with 15 points.
- Point Sochan just fouled Poole on a three. He made it, and now they are reviewing for a flagrant foul. It was thankfully ruled a common foul after seeing Poole’s foot come forward on the landing.
- Without a true ball handler, the Spurs only have 12 assists so far compared to the Warriors’ 28.
- Gorgui Dieng appearance!
- J-Rich just got smacked on the head on a dunk attempt by Donte DiVincenzo. This will probably be a Flagrant 1.
- WOW! Actually, make that a Flagrant 2. Looking at the follow-through, the play does look dirty. DiVincenzo is ejected.
- Nice steal from Jordan Hall turns into a euro step from Roby and a finish!
- Oh, so Tim Hardaway did say what everyone thought he said. He just apologized.
