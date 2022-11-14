It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs broke a 5 game losing streak in their last game, beating a depleted Bucks squad 111-93 behind terrific efforts from Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell and some of the best defense played so far by the young Spurs squad. Tonight, they travel to the west coast to face the Golden State Warriors, who have been a little out of sorts to start the season, with a 5-8 record so far, landing them in 13th place in the NBA west. The Warrior are on the second game of a back-to-back, having lost to the Sacramento Kings last night 122-115, as Sacramento finished the game on a 13-4 run to put it out of reach.

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr has said that Draymond Green and Klay Thompson won’t play on both game of back-to-backs this year, so they should be out tonight in San Antonio since they both played more that 30 minutes last night. That means that a lot of the scoring load will be in Steph Curry’s hands, which are capable of scoring lots of buckets. The Warriors overall haven’t been good this year, but that’s not due to Curry, who has been scoring 32.8 points per game, and has been pretty much unstoppable. He’ll get his points, but if the rest of the team is held in check, the Spurs will have a shot to win this. It’s a late start for viewers in San Antonio, so put a pot of coffee on the stove and a blanket on the couch and let’s watch together. It’s going to be fun, and Keldon Johnson will keep you awake with some loud AAAAHHS during the game.

Game Prediction:

One of Keldon’s AAAAAAHs after a dunk will be so loud that the sonic vibrations will shatter the backboard, causing a significant game delay.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

November 14, 2022 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.