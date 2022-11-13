New Spurs camp put students on the court at the AT&T Center

There are a pair of upcoming Spur basketball camps that offer youth on the court skills.

Sharpen your basketball skills at one of our Spurs Sports Academy Fundamental Camps! Take part in one of our exclusive camps where campers will receive elite fundamental and skill training with our Spurs Sports Academy coaching staff. Boys and girls ages 7-14 of all skill levels will have the opportunity to take part in one of these unique camps and improve their game. Secure your spot in a Fundamental Camp today!

Home Court Camp December 19th

Join us on December 19 as we kick-off our Fundamental Camp series with our Home Court Camp in the AT&T Center. Hoopers ages 9-14 will have the chance to take part in elite fundamental skills training with our Spurs skill coaches, compete in skills competitions, and play on the Spurs home court in 3v3 and 5v5 games. Campers will also receive their own Spurs Camp Jersey, pictures with the San Antonio Spurs Championship Banners, and 2 Spurs game tickets. Secure your spot on the roster and Spurs court now!

Get all camp information HERE.

