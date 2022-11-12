What We Learned from the Spurs’ Win Over the Bucks

Almost as much as I love watching live basketball, I love wallowing in memories of seasons past. And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if many Pounders love doing that as well. Because as Spurs fans we’ve been given so much to remember. And maybe the vast number of great memories is the reason why I rely on basketball-reference.com for my reminiscing exercises. When did Manu win Sixth Man of the Year? Was it the year that Roger Mason started? When did Timmy win his first MVP? The year he won his second ring? Both wrong. I just looked it up. I had to. Because I didn’t know anymore.

Interestingly, my recollection of the first NBA season I watched, the 1993-94 season, is remarkably intact. I’m sure I coud name at least three starters for each tram. I remember who did well and who didn’t, both teams and individual players. I even remember a Spurs game in which Negele Knight looked so good that I was wondering why he didn’t start. I also remember that I felt pity for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1993-94. They were the worst team that season, but I somehow liked them. I liked their colors, deep purple and dark green back then. I liked the deer in the logo. In particular, I liked the name of the city. Milwaukee, to my Germann ears, sounded so joyful, phonetically. I know, ten-year-olds find strange reasons to like or dislike things.

I never became a real fan of the Bucks, but they’ve always had a special place in my heart. And since the Spurs are some years away from contention, I find it incredibly easy for me to root for the Bucks in the playoffs. Frankly, I can’t remember a contending team other than the Spurs I ever felt so good about. Contenders are usually stacked with players I consider villains. There’s no villain on that team, is there? Even more so, the Bucks’ three best players – Giannis, Kris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday – appear to be genuine good guys. You just gotta like this team from a character perspective. And you gotta love them basketball-wise. Because they’re bloody good. Even without Middleton they have clearly looked like the team to beat over the first 11 games. But with their entire big three sidelined last night, they clearly looked like a team that could be beaten by the Silver & Black turquoise. And the young Spurs didn’t disappoint.

Takeaways