The Spurs stop cold snap against the Bucks behind Keldon Johnson’s 29 points

The San Antonio Spurs took care of business at home against the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks. Keldon Johnson led all players with 29 points and went 5 -8 from downtown. Devin Vassell poured in 22 points while Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds along with 4 blocks as the anchor of the Spurs’ defense.

Maybe it’s too early to talk about Keldon Johnson being an All-Star, but if he keeps averaging 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and the Spurs continue to make it interesting in the Western Conference, it’ll become to obvious to ignore and those not in the know will jump on the Johnson bandwagon.

It’s better to be early to the party than left behind, I always never not have said before.

Splish. Splash. The young guns flipped this ball around the horn, only to find Johnson for a high-arcing three that swooshed through.

The Spurs only shot 39% from three on Friday night, but Johnson’s 5 triples for the night were more than enough to pull away from the Bucks.

SPURS BASKETBALL!!!



Beautiful ball movement pic.twitter.com/gHFiZBQrt2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2022

Jeremy Sochan doesn’t wear city edition jerseys. City edition jerseys wear Sochan. The hair. The flare. Try to keep the rookie down, if you dare.

whole bunch of Jeremy jams tonight pic.twitter.com/jDXEmjB3az — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2022

I imagine Sochan has a custom magic 8 ball that tells him what color to dye his hair every morning when he shakes it. That being said, hot pink pairs really well with rich turquoise. The rookie power forward had 10 points and 7 rebounds and seems to be finding a more consistent footing as he continues to play more minutes.

On this play, Sochan got up and guided the ball in off a pinpoint alley-oop from Jakob Poeltl.

JAK ALLEY TO JEREMY pic.twitter.com/uf333oZ8p0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2022

More Sochan. More dunks. Not a complaint but a referendum from Spurs fans everywhere: this Sochan kid is fun to watch.

Somebody called the SWAT team, and Jakob Poeltl and Charles Bassey answered the call. Both big men each had 4 blocks as they sent back anything that ventured into the paint.

Dougie McDermott got fancy with the footwork and even fancier with the reverse lay-in from a beautiful bounce pass from Bassey. Charles Bassey only played 18 minutes but filled the box score with 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks.

Bassey’s been a pleasant surprise contributor for the Spurs this season, or they knew all along how well he’d fit in, and Spurs fans like me are just that slow on the uptake.

RT for the pass, LIKE for the finish, BOTH if you loved this play#PorVida pic.twitter.com/pXo3ZWXMHd — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2022

Romeo Langford have mercy!

Josh Richardson is out here playing H-O-R-S-E while everyone else is trying to find out where to get those sweet city edition warm-ups. Seriously–where can the plebeians get their hands on that marvelous merch.

The Spurs were at it again generating good offense off of great defense. I read somewhere (probably Elon Musk’s series of rage tweets) that the team’s current pace of play is unstainable. And I say “not with that attitude” it won’t be sustainable. Good thing this team is too busy playing hard and having fun with each other to succumb to any supposed regressions.

Also, I’m pretty sure Sochan’s hair dyes are laced with Mountain Dew, and the team draws energy from the fumes.

Getting it done on BOTH ends!#PorVida pic.twitter.com/CskKdfXfZ0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2022

Johnson capped the night with a thunderous dunk to send everyone home in a good mood.

GO OFF KJ pic.twitter.com/WA4VRYq5ST — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2022

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs head out west to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday, November 14, 2022.