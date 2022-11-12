Win a trip to Mexico City to see the Spurs

It’s been a while since the San Antonio Spurs made a trip down to Mexico City, but a few seasons back it started to look like this was going to be an annual thing.

Sean Elliott will tell you that the elevation in Mexico City (7349 feet) is much higher than Denver (5279 feet, hence the “Mile High” reference), and that makes playing even tougher.

Considering San Antonio’s ties to Mexican heritage and culture, having the Spurs make an appearance in Mexico’s capital city is great for the international appeal of the NBA.

Would you like to attend this season’s Spurs game in Mexico City on December 17th as they take on the Miami Heat? Michelob Ultra wants to send you and guest.

Enter for your chance to win an ULTRA Flyaway VIP experience! Michelob ULTRA and the Spurs have teamed up to send 2 fans on a trip to Mexico City for the December 17th game versus the Miami Heat! Tickets, round trip airfare vouchers, and hotel all included. Deadline to enter is November 25th, 2022.

Go to Spurs.com/ultra for all the details.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.