It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Bucks

It’s weird to say this about a team on a five-game losing streak, but I really feel good about how the Spurs are playing. They move the ball, the games are exciting, and the development of the young guys is really a pleasure to watch. This team is still a player away from looking like a contender, but they are on track to draft one next year. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are stars in the making, and Jeremy Sochan is starting to reveal why the Spurs were so excited to draft him, even early in his rookie season.

Tonight, they are playing the 2021 champs, who haven’t missed a beat after taking the title from the Phoenix Suns a couple of years ago. Giannis Antetokounmpo is amazing, but maybe the most amazing thing about is how he just keeps getting better every year, and this year he’s been hoopin’. This team’s roster is loaded with likable players, with the exception of Grayson Allen, but every team needs a villain, I guess. Bobby Portis is one of my favorite players in the league, and he isn’t even a starter.

On paper, this looks like an easy romp for the champs, but the Spurs have played with a lot of heart this year, and had two chances at the buzzer (regulation and overtime) to defeat the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. If they get another shot at it, I expect the shots to go in. Let’s go. This game is on CW35, so look for it on your local TV channels if you’re in the Austin/San Antonio area.

Game Prediction:

Jakob Poeltl will block 3 or more Giannis shot attempts.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks

November 11, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW35



