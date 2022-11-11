This is how the Spurs celebrate Veteran’s Day

Every year the San Antonio Spurs offer a bevy of Military Nights honoring those who serve, both past and present, at home games.

But did you know that military personnel can get specials throughout the season?

Discounted tickets and offers apply to all active duty, retirees, veterans and dependents of those associated with the Army, navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Space Force.

Military get up to 40% off tickets for all San Antonio Spurs home games.

And tonight, they will make much ado to honor those in the arena. You know David Robinson will also get a shout if he is sitting in his regular second row seat.

Check back with PtR as we are always on the look out for more military themed nights, specials, and events.

