Spurs unveil fiesta-themed City Edition uniforms based on 1996 All-Star Game

The moment many Spurs fans have been waiting for (and new was coming, thanks to a preseason leak) has arrived: the unveiling of this season’s City Edition uniforms, which have been Fiesta-themed the last couple of years after much pleading from fans. Well, not only did the Spurs stick to Fiesta this year too, they took it to a whole new level, inspired by the turquoise 1996 All-Star Game uniforms (the only All-Star game to be held in San Antonio, in no small part thanks to the Rodeo once the AT&T Center opened).

For the 2022-23 campaign, the Spurs City Edition uniform is set against the turquoise color reminiscent of the ‘96 NBA All-Star Game with retro accents along the arm trim, jersey and shorts sides in turquoise, fuchsia and orange. The Spurs wordmark and player number is stitched across the jersey front in handcrafted lettering that gives a nod to the original All-Star jerseys, which still stand as one of the most iconic uniforms in basketball history. Down the side inserts, the uniform features a tribal pattern reflective of the ‘96 threads. On the jersey’s back center is the NBA logo embellishment. The short’s waistband is centered with an “SA” logo and a throwback badge calls out our home and the host of the on-court classic on the front left cuff.

The Spurs will wear the uniforms for the first time on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as nine more times throughout the season, including the Alamodome game against the Golden State Warriors in January. Of note, the Spurs list this as the “third and final” chapter of their Fiesta-themed uniforms, which means there will be a new theme next season. Before, they went with military-themed camouflage uniforms for several seasons to represent San Antonio's large military presence, and this season’s Statement Editions honor the city’s Mexican heritage. Where will they go from here? We’ll just have to wait to find out!

What do you think of the new unis, Pounders? I imagine they’re pretty polarizing with the stark colors, so it all comes down to personal taste. In fact, this might be a good time for a poll. Which of the three Fiesta uniforms are your favorite?

Grid View 2020-21

2021-22

2022-23