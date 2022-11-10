Spurs’ balanced attack falls short in overtime thriller against Grizzlies

Coming off a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Spurs looked to finally put their losing streak to an end Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first of their four matchups this season. What followed was an amazing rollercoaster ride from start to finish! Unfortunately, the good guys fell short literally at the buzzer in overtime. Devin Vassell had a great look at a game-winning three at the buzzer, but it hit the front iron.

The Spurs’ nine-man rotation had seven players finish in double figures, including all five starters. Jeremy Sochan finished with 13 points (6-7 FG), and got the squad started with this sick spin move on Santi Aldama for the finish.

Also, look at the extra hustle on one of his two steals which resulted in what can be described as the play of the game. After Sochan dives and steals the ball, the play results in some great Spurs ball movement which led to an alley-oop slam from Tre Jones to Devin Vassell.

The hometown kid Charles Bassey had his best game of the season with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in 16 minutes off the bench. After Romeo Langford tries to save the ball from going out of bounds, Bassey fight for the loose ball and throws it down!

Doug McDermott did what he does best, and that is simply getting buckets. He finished with nine points off the bench including the rare slam dunk.

McBuckets gettin' buckets pic.twitter.com/0Sobq0L2rZ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2022

And this classic splash from three point land.

Doug for threeeeee pic.twitter.com/WRhoK2ZXwU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2022

Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl led the team in scoring with 22 points each, and Devin is crafty at getting to his spot here with the pull-up jumper.

Devin’s full stat line was 22 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and a block.

The second half opened up with some incredible and beautiful Spurs ball movement. Jakob Poeltl finished under the rim as result.

everybody had a hand in this bucket pic.twitter.com/Cmwh6LQKmw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2022

Jakob finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Josh Richardson finished with 13 points off the bench including this bullseye from three.

And this buzzer-beating put-back to end the third quarter.

JRich at the buzzer



peep the happy dance at the end! pic.twitter.com/epqW0zFU4l — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2022

Tre Jones yet again proves that he’s improved his three-point shooting from 19.6% last season to a blazing 40.0% this season with this key corner three in the fourth quarter. He finished with his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 assists.

TR3 JON3S pic.twitter.com/IlbLXMNoSY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2022

You don’t mess with the Sochan! Jeremy finishes this nice slam off a great Keldon Johnson assist. Keldon finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in a rare off shooting night (4-15 FG).

that was tuff pic.twitter.com/yuVw6o1Clo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2022

If you wanted to see how close Devin was to upsetting the Grizzlies at the buzzer, here it is. If not, go ahead and scroll to the end.

Devin Vassell misses at the buzzer and the Grizzlies (-225 ML) survive in OT pic.twitter.com/m0xafwAFXp — NBABet (@nbabet) November 10, 2022

Blake Wesley’s reaction is the reaction of every Spurs fan.

And finally, here are the full game highlights.