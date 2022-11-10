What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Grizzlies

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs dropped an overtime nail-biter to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in their first matchup against their division rival this season. Despite tumbling into an early 14-point hole only minutes into the first quarter, they quickly bounced back to make things a little more competitive in the second half.

Jakob Poeltl and Devin Vassell scored 22 points apiece as every member of the starting lineup scored in double figures. Tre Jones notched his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 assists. Jeremy Sochan and Charles Bassey also provided the Silver and Black with much-needed energy as their hustle helped close the gap.

After surprising the NBA with a 5-2 start, San Antonio has lost five games in a row and plunged back into draft lottery territory. Gregg Popovich and the youngest roster in franchise history continued performing like a fringe playoff team in their loss to Memphis, and time is still on their side as they look to course correct before an extended road trip.

Observations