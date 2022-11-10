Guess which NBA team popped up on my Monday morning crossword

I do the Washington Post crossword most days with my cup of coffee, and last Monday, there was a clue that was very obvious to the rock-pounding, dedicated, Sppurs-colored glasses, homer Stan fan.

49 Down- SPUR

I will admit, Spur (singular) always looks a little off and out of place.

The San Antonio Spurs are everywhere - 30 arenas, crossword puzzles, sports news, and San Antonio river barges (five and counting).

Either way, it’s a nice surprise to see my team represented in wordplay.

