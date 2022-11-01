Romeo Langford showcased his defensive acumen against the Timberwolves

Romeo Langford earned his first start for the San Antonio Spurs after they entered their Sunday night contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves a little shorthanded. The fourth-year guard took advantage of his newfound rotation minutes, demonstrating his phenomenal positional versatility.

Playing smothering man-to-man defense has been one of the trademarks of his young career when healthy, and Langford locked down former first-overall pick Anthony Edwards on a handful of possessions. He also made Karl-Anthony Towns uncomfortable in the post, a truly exceptional feat.

Join us as we take another trip into the film room to evaluate how the 23-year-old swingman disrupted the opposing offense. Romeo made impact plays for the Silver and Black all game, so why don’t we roll the tape for a closer look at his impressive defensive performance from this weekend?

