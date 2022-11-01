Three surprising stats that have led to early success for the upstart Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs seemed poised for the first year of a rebuild after dealing their lone All-Star across conferences this summer. Instead, they have shocked the league with a 5-2 record and a handful of victories over what several national pundits labeled surefire postseason contenders.

Head Coach Gregg Popovich has his battalion of youngsters pushing the pace and sharing the ball, and most fans likely know the Silver and Black lead the NBA in assists per game (31.1 APG). But three intriguing statistics have helped them burst out of the gates, so let’s dip into the numbers.

Statistics Worth Monitoring