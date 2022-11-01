Spurs docuseries begins today

Today the San Antonio Spurs launch a new docuseries.

The Ring of the Rowel will unveil 50 stories commemorating the 50th anniversary of the San Antonio Spurs. Each vignette will interview a member from the Spurs past.

You can see a trailer here.

The trailer features Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, Geroge Gervin, R. C. Buford, Gregg Popovich, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson, Steve Kerr, Bruce Bowen, Adam Silver, Patty Mills, Jack West, Mark Cuban, Erik Spoelstra, Adrian Wojnarowski, as well as many, many more.

What is a Rowel?

Yeah, I had to look it up. It is defined as :a spiked revolving disk at the end of a spur.” Okay, that makes sense. “Silversmiths say you know the quality of a spur by the , each with a to tell.”

Should be an amazing series for every Spurs fan.

Enjoy.

