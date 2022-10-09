It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pelicans

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs ended last season with a loss to the Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament, which I like to call the “I can’t believe it’s not the playoffs tournament.” The Pelicans look stronger this year with the return of Zion Williamson and have looked really good in their two preseason games so far. The Spurs are 0-2, but the loss to the Magic is mostly due to Pop putting in a lineup of guys who aren’t likely to make the roster in the closing minutes as they predictably frittered away the lead to the Magic starting lineup. I expect Coach Popovich to approach today’s preseason contest with the same sense of urgency, which is to say that it will be a learning and practice opportunity for the guys that need it, and a chance for players trying to make it in the league to get some experience against top-level competition.

Don’t watch the score and you’ll be OK. Since this is a preseason game, it won’t be on local TV, but you may find it on the Spurs App or the Pelicans website. If you have league pass, the NBA App is telling me that it will be available on league pass. So far, that’s been true on one of the two occasions that I’ve been told that this season, so the probability of this being true is roughly 50%. If it is on LP, there won’t be a local blackout since it’s not televised. The revolution will not be televised, and neither will be the Spurs preseason games.

Game Prediction:

Zion Williamson will eat a Muffaletta while dunking the ball with his other hand during pre-game warmups. [NOTE: this is my second consecutive food-related game prediction. It’s still preseason.]

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

October 9, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Spurs App on your phone



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.