Pop’s postgame reaction to the Spurs’ Thursday preseason home opener

If you are like me, then you not only watch the Spurs games in their entirety, but you include the pre and post game shows. It may make for a longer evening, but it does enlighten and entertain.

Since the preseason games are not being televised (and I am not sure what the online viewing offers), I thought I would include some highlighted quotes from Thursday’s postgame presser with Pop. These were shared by the Spurs organization and have been added exactly as they were shared:

Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich:

(On how the team competed after the Houston loss…)

“The Houston game is irrelevant. This is the second time you brought up Houston and I don’t care if we won, or lost, against Houston. All that matters is tonight, and the next game, and the next game. So, that doesn’t affect anything we’re doing today. But of course, they competed well. We turned it over too much. 35 points off turnovers and that’s going to make it tough … A lot of guys played better than the other night; we were more physical. We moved better on offense, so I thought they got better.”

(On Keita stretching the floor…)

“You’re exactly right. We want him to shoot those shots. When he first came here, he wouldn’t have done that. Or if he did, he probably wouldn’t have made it. But he’s obviously getting more confident and getting it off quickly and knows when he is open. He did a fine job tonight.”

(On Blake Wesley’s aggressiveness in the second half...)

“That’s what he does best. He attacks the trim and gets by people. He’s got to work on his decision making. He’s an aggressive ball player.”

(On Malaki Branham...)

“He’s got a great pace about him. Real comfortable on the court. He is doing well.”

As you can tell, Pop has the propensity to be as ornery as ever, while still focusing on the positive that his individual players bring. He seems excited about this team in particular and it will be interesting to follow his relationship with the new players progresses in the coming months.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.