San Antonio Spurs Film Study: Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell has battled shooting woes across his first pair of preseason outings, going 8-of-24 from the field as he adjusts to an unfamiliar role as the primary scorer with Keldon Johnson on the sidelines. The San Antonio Spurs have asked their third-year swingman to accept more ball-handling responsibilities, bearing mixed results as he learns to self-create offense.

Despite failing to put the ball in the basket efficiently against the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic, Vassell has shown growth as a facilitator and enhanced off-ball skills, getting to his spots using dribble handoffs, timely cuts, screens, and subtle relocation. While functioning as the go-to option may not suit him, this challenge could breed much-needed development.

The Florida State alumnus can only go up from here, so let’s dive into the game tape to break down his strengths and areas for improvement.

