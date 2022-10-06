It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Magic

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs were blown out of the gym on their first preseason game, with the Rockets getting everything they wanted in a 38 point rout in Houston on Sunday. I expect the Spurs will bring a similar sense of urgency to tonight’s preseason contest, which is approximately none. Jeremy Sochan showed some promise on the defensive end, and he should continue to develop there. If a Spur can hit a shot or two tonight, the outcome should be more entertaining than Sunday night’s debacle. The NBA site says that the game will be on League Pass, but that’s the same they said for the previous game, and it wasn’t available. I would try to stream it from the Spurs app or check out the Orlando team site. Finding a way to watch Spurs preseason games has always been kind of an adventure as long as I have been covering San Antonio, and I don’t expect tonight to be any different. Once the games that count start on October 19, it should get a little easier, so just bear with us.

Game Prediction:

Pop will eat a slice of pie during his post-game interview.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic

October 6, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Spurs App on your phone



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.