Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson could make rebuilding well worth it for the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have openly and unapologetically started a rebuild as they look to recapture the dominance that helped them build a dynasty that lasted more than two decades. Trading All-Star Dejounte Murray was a difficult first step for PATFO, and assembling a uniquely talented young core is the next stage of the process.

Brian Wright, R.C. Buford, and Brent Barry traveled to Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday night to get their first peek at Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Despite unbelievable hype surrounding the matchup between the consensus top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft, the G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92 exceeded all expectations.

Wembanyama exploded for 37 points and five blocks, hitting seven three-pointers in his first game stateside using the NBA rulebook.

Henderson rivaled that production with 28 points, five rebounds, and nine assists, going toe-to-toe with his seven-foot-four counterpart.

Fans, scouts, and executives alike tuned in to a phenomenal display at the Dollar Loan Center, and you can watch these two teams will run it back on Thursday at 2 PM on ESPN 2.

Pounders can stay up to date with my latest videos by subscribing to my channel.