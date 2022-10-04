San Antonio Spurs Film Study: Malaki Branham

Pounding the Rock broke down some Jeremy Sochan game tape on Monday, and we’re jumping back into the film room to assess another young player that shined for the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason debut. The good guys added five rookies to the mix this summer, but only Malaki Branham had any level of success scoring against the Houston Rockets.

While the proverbial middle child from their draft day haul didn’t check into the contest until the 5:32 mark of the third quarter, he instantly provided a much-needed scoring punch. Branham displayed his unique repertoire, curling around screens, relocating on the perimeter, and fooling defenders with calculated hesitation dribbles and ball fakes.

The Ohio State product finished an otherwise miserable team outing on a positive individual note, so tune in for a quick recap of how the 19-year-old dropped 10 points in 14 minutes.

(Pounders can stay up to date with my latest videos by subscribing to my channel.)