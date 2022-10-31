 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Blake Wesley to miss six to eight weeks with a torn MCL

The San Antonio Spurs place another player on the shelf as the injury bug strikes again.

By Noah_Magaro-George
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Wesley will miss six to eight weeks with a torn MCL in his left knee, per Tom Noie of ND Insider.

The 19-year-old guard hobbled off the court during the second quarter on Sunday shortly after colliding with Jaden McDaniels while cutting across the paint.

Although the X-rays came back negative on Sunday night, an MRI revealed a tear earlier today. This unfortunate news is a monumental blow to a paper-thin depth chart, leaving Tre Jones as the only reliable lead ball-handler.

The recent departure of Josh Primo opened minutes for the rookie, but Wesley will have to wait to take over as the engine of the bench unit. Until he returns, Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford will probably fill the void.

San Antonio selected Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Notre Dame product averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 assists per game in two big-league appearances for the Silver and Black.

