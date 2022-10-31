Report: Blake Wesley to miss six to eight weeks with a torn MCL

Blake Wesley will miss six to eight weeks with a torn MCL in his left knee, per Tom Noie of ND Insider.

Word on @spurs rookie Blake Wesley could be better - the former @ndmbb guard has torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee.



Wesley will be sidelined for six to eight weeks. He was hurt in his second career game Sunday after banging knees with T-Wolves F Jaden McDaniels. — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) October 31, 2022

The 19-year-old guard hobbled off the court during the second quarter on Sunday shortly after colliding with Jaden McDaniels while cutting across the paint.

Although the X-rays came back negative on Sunday night, an MRI revealed a tear earlier today. This unfortunate news is a monumental blow to a paper-thin depth chart, leaving Tre Jones as the only reliable lead ball-handler.

The recent departure of Josh Primo opened minutes for the rookie, but Wesley will have to wait to take over as the engine of the bench unit. Until he returns, Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford will probably fill the void.

San Antonio selected Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Notre Dame product averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 assists per game in two big-league appearances for the Silver and Black.