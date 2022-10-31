Shorthanded Spurs continue to surprise, defeat Timberwolves again with defense and threes

After learning new details of the Josh Primo news and having Devin Vassell (left knee soreness), Jeremy Sochan (illness), Josh Richardson (lower back tightness), and Isaiah Roby (illness) all on the injury report, it seemed the odds were not going to be in the Spurs favor. Think again. The Spurs continued their amazing ball movement and found their sharpshooters in Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott. They defeated the Timberwolves and now lead the season series 2-1.

Speaking of Keldon and Doug, was it already mentioned that they both shot lights out? Keldon finished with 25 points (5-10 3PT), eight assists (career high), and six rebounds. Doug finished with 23 points by shooting 7-14 from the three-point line off the bench.

However, the Spurs supporting cast still showed up to add more points and to do the dirty work on both ends of the floor. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 rebounds and three blocks, including this one, to start the game.

He only had four points in the game, but two came from this beautiful skyhook.

this was so smoooooooth pic.twitter.com/r9xJKBLgjh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2022

Zach Collins, who is having a great start to his season, finished with nine points, six rebounds, and this block on Anthony Edwards at the rim. Come for the block, stay for the finish on the other end.

Promising rookie Blake Wesley continued to score with ease with six points in eight minutes but limped off the court in the second quarter with a left knee injury.

Keita Bates-Diop, (the Staples Center killer), continued to get his fair share of buckets finishing with 18 points and six rebounds while starting in place of the ill Sochan. He finishes with ease on these two passes from Jakob and Keldon respectively.

sharing is caring



(and that reverse finish from @KBD_33 ) pic.twitter.com/iY1QWYzQnE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2022

The find and finish



Count that @KBD_33 pic.twitter.com/JkQd5p5ZpB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 31, 2022

Tre Jones has been solid as the team’s starting point guard so far, and he was solid again finishing with 10 points and eight assists. Don’t sleep on him as a corner threat.

And finally, here are the full game highlights.