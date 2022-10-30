It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Timberwolves

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Although it feels like months, it was only two days ago that the Spurs played their last game, a thriller comeback victory against the Chicago Bulls. Tonight they face the Minnesota Timberwolves for the third time in a week, and try to get past the distractions and chalk up another win in the Alamo City. The Spurs will be missing Devin Vassell again tonight, still resting a sore knee, but the explosive offensive of Josh Richardson in the starting lineup helps to compensate for the loss of Devin’s perimeter defense. Blake Wesley has stepped up into the role of backup point guard, and he had an impressive debut against the Bulls, with 10 points and 4 assists. He will have to step up this year sooner than expected, so tonight we will see if he can keep up the solid play. The team will have to handle the drama and distractions tonight, and with Pop on the bench, the team has a good chance of maintaining their composure and challenging the talented Timberwolves.

UPDATE: Jeremy Sochan and Josh Richardson are OUT for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls

October 30, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

