San Antonio Spurs Film Study: Jeremy Sochan

The San Antonio Spurs opened their preseason schedule with what might have been the most humiliating exhibition loss in franchise history as they fell to the Houston Rockets by a score of 96-134. Despite a sloppy display from the Silver and Black, several youngsters shined on Sunday, including rookie combo forward Jeremy Sochan.

Five points and four rebounds in 17 minutes may not seem that productive from a numbers standpoint, but Sochan impacted the matchup with his on and off-ball defense. The ninth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft flashed his positional versatility and tireless motor, switching onto guards, battling in the post, and chasing down fastbreaks.

The former Baylor Bear had an outstanding stretch between the third and fourth quarters, so sit back and enjoy a brief film study on how the lottery prospect fared in his first professional outing.

(Pounders can stay up to date with my latest videos by subscribing to my channel.)