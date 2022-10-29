Ball movement and Keldon Johnson provide the spark to victory over the Chicago Bulls

On a night when it could’ve been easy to focus on the off the court news, the San Antonio Spurs did what they always do: play their butts off. Minus Devin Vassell (missing a second game due to knee soreness) and Joshua Primo (situation unclear), Keldon Johnson and the crew went toe-to-toe with the Chicago Bulls and came away victorious, ruining the night when DeMar DeRozan became the 50th player to score 20,000 points in a career.

And speaking of going toe-to-toe, that’s exactly what Keldon did with DeMar, as each ended the game with 33 points and went 11-12 from the free throw line. Keldon just got to his point total by way of making six of his eight field goals from three – he also added four assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Keldon wasn’t the only Spur scoring, though, as in a game that had a final score of 129-124, multiple players left their imprint on the scoreboard and highlight tape. This is due to the Spurs being the league leader in assists at a now 31.8 per game after they added another 37 to their total last night, and that ball movement started from the first possession.

KJ gettin' us started from deep pic.twitter.com/meDVS0yXGX — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 29, 2022

The rook Jeremy Sochan has been growing more and more comfortable moving into the right spots on the court, both offensively and defensively, and when you do that when the team has the ball, the ball tends to find you, like it does here.

And here.

And just for fun, here’s another one.

THROW IT DOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/SNBDDNdjCM — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 29, 2022

As previously mentioned, the Spurs have been rock-solid with their ball movement, but the pass and dunk aren’t the highlight here. It’s Jakob Poeltl looking like a wide receiver putting the moves on his defender.

Jak's got some moves pic.twitter.com/FyG828J7pe — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 29, 2022

Not sure if that move is as good as this one, where Jakob pulls off a move, albeit accidentally, that you’d only see while playing NBA Street.

well, that was TUFF pic.twitter.com/MgACbePwY7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 29, 2022

Tre Jones is known for being a good facilitator and having a high-quality floater currently, but if he can knock threes down at a consistent clip, he’ll be better than perhaps anybody ever thought he’d be.

the ball movement. the shot. pic.twitter.com/g6B2BYFwwY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 29, 2022

And lastly, here are the full game highlights for your viewing pleasure.