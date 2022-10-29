What We Learned From the Spurs’ Win Over the Bulls

It’s been a fun season so far. Very much to taste. I like seeing underdogs win. And I like seeing the top dogs lose. Small-market franchises like the Spurs and the Jazz traded away their very best players, but, unexpectedly, they’re winning twice as many basketball games as they lose. Then there are the two-and-half superstar teams in Brooklyn and Los Angeles – and they have one win between them out of ten games. Far as I’m concerned, it could just go on like that.

Yes, the Spurs probably should have one-and-a-half eyes on the upcoming draft. But for now, I’m content enjoying a Spurs team stacked with fun rookies and guys who are taking yet another step in their development, in part thanks to Dejounte not swallowing a league-leading number of touches. Most of all, I enjoy seeing the Spurs sharing the ball. At times, the 2022/23 Spurs are looking like they’re falling in love with each other. So many smiles on the court and on the bench. Even Pop looks gentle and lovely.

Last night, involuntary former Spur DeMar DeRozan returned to the AT&T Center, looking sharp and scoring a game-best 33 points. But the star of the show was the team that is the San Antonio Spurs.

Takeaways