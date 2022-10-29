Enter the H-E-B Spurs Courtside Sweepstakes

H-E-B is celebrating the Spurs 50th Anniversary with a special H-E-B Courtside Sweeps. Four lucky winners will receive a pair of H-E-B Creamy Creations Sneakers and one fan will get to see the Spurs courtside.

GRAND PRIZE

Courtside Seats at the Dec. 12th Spurs vs. Cleveland Game

Special Edition H-E-B/Creamy Creations Sneakers

Year Supply of Creamy Creations – 1 Half-Gallon/Week

FIRST PRIZE

Special Edition H-E-B/Creamy Creations Sneakers

Signed San Antonio Spurs Jersey

$500 H-E-B Gift Card

SECOND PRIZE

Special Edition H-E-B/Creamy Creations Sneakers

$250 H-E-B Gift Card

THIRD PRIZE

Special Edition H-E-B/Creamy Creations Sneakers

$100 H-E-B Gift Card

Click HERE to register to win.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Ends 11/17/22. Open to Texas residents, 18+ only. Email address required to participate. See official rules at www.heb.com/spurs for important details.

