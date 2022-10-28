San Antonio vs. Chicago, Final Score: Spurs snag another impressive win against the Bulls, 129-124

After the stunning news dropped before tip-off that the Spurs had waived Josh Primo, the players would have been forgiven for entering their game against the Chicago Bulls without enough focus, but instead they exploded out of the gates to take an early double-digit lead, countered several Bulls runs throughout the game, and used a late fourth quarter surge for another surprising victory.

Seven Spurs scored in double figures, led by 33 points from Keldon Johnson, and rookie Blake Wesley was a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points in his NBA debut. DeMar DeRozan, who joined the 20,000-point club in the first quarter and received a nice round of applause from spurs fans, also scored 33 points to lead five Bulls in double figures.

It’s starting to feel like these wins are not a fluke...

For the Bulls fans’ perspective, visit Blog a Bull.

The Spurs return to the AT&T Center on Sunday to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves ... again. Tip-off will be at 6:00 PM CT on NBA TV and Bally Sports SW.