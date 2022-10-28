Josh Primo cites mental health as his reason for leaving the Spurs

The news of the Spurs waiving second-year guard and former lottery pick Josh Primo shortly before tip-off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday shocked San Antonio and the NBA world as a whole. The Spurs stated they would have no further comment at the time, but Primo has now released a statement citing his mental health and the need to deal with past trauma as his reason for leaving the game.

We may never know what Primo is going through, and there are many questions that remain unanswered. However, the odds are very likely it was a mutual decision between him and the Spurs for to leave for good, so at this time it is best to respect his privacy. Get well soon, Josh, and good luck in the future.