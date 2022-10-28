The San Antonio Spurs have announced they have waived Josh Primo, per an official press release from the team.

The Spurs have waived Josh Primo, per an official team release: pic.twitter.com/Ggi6iGn93A — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) October 28, 2022

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO and longtime team executive RC Buford released the following statement alongside this breaking news.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

San Antonio selected the 19-year-old swingman with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Primo appeared in 54 games with the Spurs.

The organization states that it has no additional comments to share at the moment, so we will continue to update fans as more information arrives.