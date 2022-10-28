It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Bulls

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After splitting a pair with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Spurs are 3-2 on the season, despite not winning a game at home this year so far. That’s mostly because they’ve only played one game in the AT&T Center so far this season, a 129-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Tonight they face Chicago, led by former Spur Demar DeRozan, who is flourishing in the windy city. He’s only 7 points away from 20,000 in his career, and should pass that milestone early in tonight’s game. Zach Levine is another player who can score a lot of points, and with Devin Vassell out again tonight, the Silver and Black will be hard put to contain him. Josh Richardson has been great scoring lately, and tonight we will see if he can step up his defense. Josh Primo is also out with a bruised glute, and the bench unit could struggle tonight without the two Joshes, with one of them starting and the other one injured. The shorthanded Spurs made a statement on Wednesday by hanging tough with the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, let’s watch and see what kind of statement they can make on a Friday night get-back game.

UPDATE: Holy crap, Josh Primo has been waived. I have no idea what’s going on.

Game Prediction:

Demar DeRozan will be cheered by the San Antonio home crowd before the game, but it will be all business after the opening tipoff.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls

October 28, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS



