Jeremy Sochan made a breakthrough in back-to-back matchups with the Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs split their midseason miniseries with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, holding pace with the revamped Western Conference playoff contenders despite entering the matchups as massive underdogs in a hostile road atmosphere.

Jeremy Sochan was exceptional on both ends for the Silver and Black. He ran in transition, switched seamlessly across multiple positions, and made his first three-pointer in the NBA. The rookie also scored a career-high 14 points in round one and reached double figures in the encore.

PATFO made a substantial investment in the Polish teenager by choosing him with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he gave fans a taste of his two-way potential. Tune in as we hop back into the film room to break down how Jeremy Sochan made a breakthrough this week.

