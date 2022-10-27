What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Timberwolves

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in a rematch of what was mostly a one-sided affair in round one. While their miraculous three-game winning streak ended, the good guys held pace with the starstudded trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert in a back-and-forth shootout.

Keldon Johnson dropped a season-high 27 points as every member of the starting lineup scored in double figures. Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl each recorded a double-double for the Silver and Black, and Keita Bates-Diop and Doug McDermott provided a much-needed spark as the combo forwards combined for 34 points off the bench.

After shocking the league with a 3-1 start and sneaking into third place in the Western Conference standings, San Antonio returned to reality with a predictable loss to a loaded playoff contender. Nevertheless, this roster refuses to roll over, and head coach Gregg Popovich and company taught us a ton about their makeup in game five of this young season.

Observations