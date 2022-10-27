Join the Spurs “Wakanda Forever Night” tomorrow

The Spurs have been on a successful four-game road trip and tomorrow night they are back home in the AT&T Center. Friday’s game promotion coincides with the new Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Spurs host the Chicago Bulls which is always a fun match-up. DeMar DeRozan has only been back once since heading to the Windy City, and it’s always good to see an appreciated former Spur return.

Via the Spurs Organization’s press release:

Join us for our extraordinary Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Night, presented by Sprite Zero Sugar, as the Spurs take on the Chicago Bulls this Friday at 7:30PM. Plus, add a limited-edition Marvel Studios Black Panther T-shirt for only $7! The night will feature free Sprite Zero Sugar sampling, photo op, and mini-movie theater poster giveaway, while supplies last, courtesy of Sprite Zero Sugar.

Visit Spurs.com to find seats, reserve suites, and get your night all set up.

