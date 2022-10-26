Devin Vassell to miss tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with knee soreness

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that shooting guard Devin Vassell will sit out tonight’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left knee soreness.

The Spurs have downgraded Devin Vassell to OUT (knee soreness) for tonight’s matchup with Minnesota. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) October 26, 2022

This injury appears negligible, though the Spurs listed Vassell as doubtful for this contest yesterday and are probably taking necessary precautions with their third-year swingman.

Vassell has undergone an early-season breakout, averaging a career-high 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He has also attempted 8.3 threes per game and knocked them down at a 39.4% clip.

The Silver and Black will also be without Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Dominick Barlow, and Charles Bassey as they partake in training camp with the Austin Spurs in preparation for the upcoming G League season.

San Antonio is looking to string together their fourth straight victory following a horrible season-opening drubbing. Josh Primo, Romeo Langford, and Josh Richardson must now try to replace the production left behind by Vassell.