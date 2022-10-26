It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Timberwolves II

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

I think it might be time to admit the unthinkable: The 2022-2023 Spurs are actually a good basketball team. With a true point guard at the helm, the offense is more fluid as it has been since 2014, with Tre Jones doing an excellent job of initiating the offense and distributing the ball. But it’s not just Jones, the entire team is doing a great keeping the ball moving and assists are being distributed to everyone on the team like well ... assists. The ball isn’t sticking like it did last year with Dejounte Murray, or the year before with Demar DeRozan, and it’s resulting in the beautiful game and some of the most fun basketball to watch for fans in years.

Devin Vassell is listed as questionable tonight, so it might be hard to duplicate the first three quarters of Monday night’s game against the Wolves, and Minnesota will be looking to try and duplicate some of their success in the final quarter as they used a zone defense to stymie the Spurs onslaught. On paper, this looks like an easy win for the Timberwolves, but the Spurs have been shredding the paper predictions this year. Whatever happens, it’s going to be fun to watch.

Game Prediction:

Coach Pop will finally be ejected this year, because familiarity breeds contempt and he’s tired of the Timberwolves. Also, he wants to open a bottle of Merlot he has stashed in the locker room.

Bonus prediction: KAT will make this face at least once during the game

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

October 26, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



