Firstmark Credit Union celebrates teachers with Spurs tickets

The new school year is in full swing and the Spurs season is underway. Educators play a vital role and the San Antonio Spurs are always looking for ways to celebrate those making a difference in our community.

Enter First mark Credit Union, a proud partner of the San Antonio Spurs.

Firstmark Credit Union is calling all teachers to enter for your chance to win two tickets to an upcoming Spurs home game and be recognized on-court.

Go to Spurs.com/Firstmark or click HERE to sign up and see the official rules.

Deadline to enter is November 2nd, 2022, so don’t delay.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.