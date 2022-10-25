NBA on TNT Preview: Superstars Collide in Marquee Matchups on Tuesday Night

The NBA on TNT has another sensational doubleheader on the docket for basketball fans as the Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans before the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors for what could potentially be a captivating Western Conference Finals preview.

Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson have each staked a claim to become the future face of the league. Devin Booker and Steph Curry have established themselves as the engines behind legitimate championship contenders. And DraftKings is here to help you decide who to put your money on.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6:30 PM CT)

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks had a horrendous collapse in their season opener as they forfeited a 22-point lead and bumbled to the finish line for a frustrating loss. Despite beginning on the wrong foot, they recovered at home, thrashing a phenomenal Grizzlies team that won 56 games in 2022.

Watching Jalen Brunson walk for nothing in free agency was a letdown for fans. Nonetheless, General Manager Nico Harrison has shuffled the roster to build a contender around its Slovenian superstar, signing JaVale McGee and Christian Wood and trading for Spencer Dinwiddie over the last year.

New Orleans has also played a handful of games. They picked up a pair of dominant wins against the Nets and Hornets, looking like a powerhouse in midseason form. And their lone loss was a heartbreaker in overtime at the hands of an upstart Utah battalion that has leaped out to a 3-1 record.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum have meshed as well as anyone could have hoped, flawlessly complementing each other on the offensive end. But with their All-Star forwards on the injury report for this road matchup, you should probably go with the safe bet and take Dallas.

Mavericks: Spread: -4.5 (-110), O/U: 219.5 (-110), Moneyline: -190

Pelicans: Spread: +4.5 (-110), O/U: 219.5 (-110), Moneyline: +160

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns (9:00 PM CT)

The defending champions had a little drama before the season began, but that hasn’t prevented them from carrying on business as usual like a well-oiled machine. Steph Curry is already playing MVP basketball, averaging a remarkable 33.3 points per game while shooting 47% from the field.

Golden State has been far from flawless, as their trademark tough-nosed defense has failed them throughout their first three contests. Head coach Steve Kerr is still juggling minutes for veterans, free agency signings, and players returning from injury, so give the Warriors some time to get going.

The Suns had their fair share of internal upheaval, with an uncomfortable Deandre Ayton saga that ended in the former first-overall pick signing an expensive four-year extension. He showed up at training camp noticeably disgruntled with his head coach, though it hasn’t shown on the hardwood.

Phoenix has roughly the same makeup that got them within two games of winning the 2021 NBA Finals. However, Devin Booker and Chris Paul need more depth to carry this organization back to that level. This contest is a tossup in my eyes, so listen to the oddsmakers and put cash on the Suns.

Warriors: Spread: +2.5 (-115), O/U: 225.5 (-110), Moneyline: +110

Suns: Spread: -2.5 (-105), O/U: 225.5 (-110), Moneyline: -130

